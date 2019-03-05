Nighttime podcast recap: Lindsay Souvannarath — life after planning death

On this week’s Nighttime podcast , Jordan Bonaparte talks with the enigmatic Lindsay Souvannarath , surviving architect of the Halifax Valentine’s Day massacre plot, about what life after planning death is like.

On the eve of Valentine’s Day 2015, the people of Halifax would learn that mass shootings are not confined to the United States alone. When the story broke, we learned that two people were arrested and another was found dead after police responded to a tip that the trio had planned to commit a mass shooting in the food court of a mall on Valentine’s Day.

A 19-year-old local man, James Gamble, had met 23-year-old American Souvannarath, and the two bonded over a shared obsession with the Columbine High School shooting massacre. Only days after connecting, the pair decided they were destined to kill and die together, and they began planning a mass shooting event. In Life After Planning Death, Nighttime will present portions of an extended discussion with Souvannarath that cover her life from the point of her arrest until the present day. Throughout the conversation, Souvannarath will discuss her legal battle, life in prison, her regrets and much more

