Nighttime podcast recap: Lindsay Souvannarath — life after planning death
A 19-year-old local man, James Gamble, had met 23-year-old American Souvannarath, and the two bonded over a shared obsession with the Columbine High School shooting massacre. Only days after connecting, the pair decided they were destined to kill and die together, and they began planning a mass shooting event.
In Life After Planning Death, Nighttime will present portions of an extended discussion with Souvannarath that cover her life from the point of her arrest until the present day. Throughout the conversation, Souvannarath will discuss her legal battle, life in prison, her regrets and much more
Links:
My Pet Skeleton by Lindsay Souvannarath
Come Resurrection by Lindsay Souvannarath
Credits:
Musical Theme: Shadowpasser by Vox Somnia https://voxsomniamusic.bandcamp.com/
Ambient Theme: Fall Asleep by Paragon Cause https://paragoncause.bandcamp.com/
