QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, March 3, 2019

GATINEAU, Que. – Lukas Cormier scored twice, including in overtime, as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Gatineau Olympiques 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Cormier put away the winner 2:29 into overtime. Brendon Clavelle also scored for the Islanders (35-20-7).

Matthew Welsh turned away 21 shots for Charlottetown.

Metis Roelens and Giordano Finoro had goals in regulation time for the Olympiques (22-34-6).

Remi Poirier turned aside 34 shots for Gatineau.

The Islanders did not score on their five man advantages and the Olympiques were 1 for 2 on the power play.

REMPARTS 3 DRAKKAR 2 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY —Philipp Kurashev and Aleksei Sergeev scored in the shootout as the Remparts slipped past Baie-Comeau.

Sergeev and Kurashev also had goals in regulation time for Quebec (26-24-12).

Nathan Legare and Christopher Benoit supplied the offence for the Drakkar (44-14-4). Jordan Martel scored in the shootout for Baie-Comeau.

—

TIGRES 7 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Mikhail Abramov scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Victoriaville subdued the Sea Dogs.

Zackary Riel, Sean Larochelle, Mathieu Sevigny, Tyler Boivin and Conor Frenette also scored for the Tigres (28-30-5).

Maxim Cajkovic and Aiden MacIntosh scored for the Sea Dogs (12-45-5).

—

WILDCATS 10 SCREAMING EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mika Cyr had a hat trick, including the power-play winner, as Moncton routed Cape Breton.

Jacob Hudson, Brady Pataki, Charles-Antoine Giguere, Dylan Seitz, Elliot Desnoyers, Jonathan Aspirot and Adam Capannelli rounded out the attack for the Wildcats (34-20-8).

Shaun Miller had a pair of goals for the Screaming Eagles (36-21-5) and Derek Gentile added a goal.

—

OCEANIC 7 CATARACTES 5

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Olivier Garneau scored twice as the Oceanic sank Shawinigan.

Jimmy Huntington’s goal 3:19 into the third period was the winner for Rimouski (42-17-4), while D’Artagnan Joly, Jordan Lepage, Radim Salda and Jeffrey Durocher also found the back of the net.

Jeremy Martin had a pair of goals to lead the Cataractes (14-44-4), as Charles Beaudoin, Jeremy Manseau and Xavier Bourgault also scored.

—

FOREURS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Jacob Gaucher’s power-play winner came at the 7:14 mark of the third period as the Foreurs eked out a win over Halifax.

Ivan Kozlov and Maxence Guenette also scored for Val-d’Or (22-35-5).

Keith Getson and Joel Bishop scored for the Mooseheads (45-14-3).