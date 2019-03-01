Peel police seek public’s help in locating missing 74-year-old man last seen in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old Brampton man.

Police said Alber Marbena hasn’t been seen since around 11 a.m. on Thursday near Egypt Drive and Saintsbury Crescent, near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East.

“He told family members that he was going to the Albion Mall (in Etobicoke) and throughout the day family members became more concerned,” Const. Harinder Sohi told Global News Friday evening.

“Today we brought our command post out and are doing a thorough canvass of the neighbourhood.”

Sohi said area residents can expect to see officers around their properties.

Marbena was last seen wearing black dress pants, a black jacket and grey running shoes. He is described as being 5’7″ and weighing around 160 pounds.

Sohi said Marbena has gone missing before and was found riding public transit.

Meanwhile, Sohi asked anyone in the area to contact police if they find unknown footprints in their backyards. If anyone sees Marbena, they are urged to contact police.