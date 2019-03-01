Northumberland locate stolen BMW in Hastings

Northumberland OPP have recovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier this week while it was at an autobody shop in Campbellford.

Police said the blue 2009 BMW BX5 with front-end damage was stolen overnight Tuesday from the autobody shop. The vehicle was last seen by the business owner around 6:30 p.m. parked outside in front of the bay doors to the shop.

On Thursday, OPP located the vehicle at a self-storage facility in the village of Hastings, about 16 kilometres west of Campbellford. The vehicle was towed and the police will continue to investigate with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.

OPP asking for the public’s assistance with this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

