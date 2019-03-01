Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of March 2

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

The first weekend of March brings us food, food, music, food and more food!

1. Potato, Potahto

No matter how you say it, Peak of the Market’s Potahto Week wraps up on Sunday.

Growing up on the farm I loved potatoes — I still do. So I’m beyond happy that these little spuds are finally getting their moment to shine. Move over kale. Get out of here celery juice! This is potahto time.

According to Peak of the Market, beside being very versatile, spuds are also loaded with potassium and vitamin C and have no sodium or cholestrol.

Plus, a lot of potatoes are grown right here in Manitoba.

So, no real surprise that over 85 local restaurants are participating in Potahto Week to whip up the most creative dishes they can dream up.

The list includes mashed potatoes, poutine, gnocchi, perogies, latkes, croquettes and so much more.

Eat up and vote on their website, or grab some of the tasty recipes they’ve posted and host your own Potahto Weekend at home!

2. Love Local MB

It should come as no surprise that on Global News Morning we love to shop and support local. If that is also true for you, head’s up!

Love Local MB takes place Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Victoria Inn on Wellington Avenue.

The event has been a steady sell out over the past five years and it’s so easy to see why. The best of the best local food and beverage makers come from all over our province to share their stories and their delicious products.

This year’s list of more than 50 vendors includes Gorp Clean Energy, Gourmet Inspirations, Wolseley Kombucha, Trans Canada Brewing Co., Flora & Farmer and much more.

Basically you get your ticket and then you get to taste!

Meet the makers, check out their products and shop for the ones you enjoy the most.

Full details including the entire list of who you can expect to see at Love Local MB available here.

3. Rock on

Music has a magical way of transporting us instantly to another time and place. Within the first few notes of hearing a favourite tune, many of us can recall when we first heard it or where we listened to it most.

And few things match the uplift that comes from live music, especially when it’s classic rock from some of the biggest bands to ever hit the stage. Better still, when those big bands are Canadian.

‘Eh To Zed – A Tribute to Canadian Rock‘ takes over Nashville’s Winnipeg this Friday and features special guest appearances by members of Harlequin, Jet Set Satellite, Streetheart and more.

Musician James Hiebert said that while performing with these big names has been a lot of fun, it’s also important to continue to share these songs with people.

“To share Canadian music and keep it alive I think is something that’s very important… to have these special guests is something that’s very touching for us and it’s a powerful thing.”

According to organizers, the group of musicians hitting the stage Friday have over 100 years of combined experience in the music world.

Tickets are $10 and doors open at 9 p.m.

Have a great weekend everyone!