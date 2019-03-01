Waterloo botanist receives lifetime achievement award for local work

A local botanist was recently honoured by the Ontario Heritage Trust for his work on natural heritage conservation within Waterloo Region.

Lawrence (Larry) Lamb received the Lieutenant Governor’s Ontario Heritage Trust Lifetime Achievement Award on Feb. 22.

“Larry Lamb is one of those volunteers whose passion for his field of expertise is contagious,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman in a statement. “Without people like Larry, the work to recognize and protect our local ecosystems would have been a lot more difficult to undertake.”

Lamb spent 40 years working for the University of Waterloo and the region says “he has generously shared his expertise and connections, influencing the way natural heritage features have been identified, valued and protected.”

He was also involved in deciding which areas were declared Environmentally Sensitive Policy Areas by the Region of Waterloo. These were the first areas in the country to receive the designation which are aimed to protect locations with rare species of native flora and fauna and natural habitats.

Lamb was nominated for the award by the region.

“Regional Council and staff recognized the important role Larry has played by nominating him for this award, and we are pleased the Ontario Heritage Trust has recognized his contributions,” Redman said.