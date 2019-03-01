Traffic
March 1, 2019 2:11 am
Updated: March 1, 2019 2:23 am

Couple uninjured after crashing SUV into Kelowna home

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

An SUV was heavily damaged after crashing into a Kelowna home on Thursday night.

Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan
A A

A Toyota FJ Cruiser sustained heavy front end damage after leaving Gordon Drive and crashing into a home.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at 2985 Gordon Drive near Raymer Avenue.

The Kelowna couple who were in the vehicle, John and Teresa Vesterinen, were able to exit the SUV and did not look to be injured. No ambulance was called.

Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan

The damage to the house did not look significant.

READ MORE: Driver behind the wheel of out-of-control truck saved by icy Kelowna-area lake

RCMP are still investigating and have not said what caused the vehicle to leave the road and crash into the house.

Numerous accidents were reported as snow accumulated on Okanagan roads Thursday.

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
GORDON DRIVE
Gordon Drive SUV into house
Kelowna
Snowy Roads
suv damaged in crash
suv into house
Toyota FJ

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.