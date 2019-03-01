Couple uninjured after crashing SUV into Kelowna home

A Toyota FJ Cruiser sustained heavy front end damage after leaving Gordon Drive and crashing into a home.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at 2985 Gordon Drive near Raymer Avenue.

The Kelowna couple who were in the vehicle, John and Teresa Vesterinen, were able to exit the SUV and did not look to be injured. No ambulance was called.

The damage to the house did not look significant.

READ MORE: Driver behind the wheel of out-of-control truck saved by icy Kelowna-area lake

RCMP are still investigating and have not said what caused the vehicle to leave the road and crash into the house.

Numerous accidents were reported as snow accumulated on Okanagan roads Thursday.