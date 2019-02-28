QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, February 28, 2019

SYDNEY, N.S. – Isiah Campbell scored four goals and two assists as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles routed the Saint John Sea Dogs 10-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Shaun Miller added two goals and two assists for Cape Breton (35-20-5) while Egor Sokolov, Gabriel Proulx, Mitchell Balmas and Nathan Larose rounded out the attack.

Maxim Cajkovic replied with a hat trick for the Sea Dogs (12-43-5).

Kevin Mandolese made 17 saves for the win in net as Zachary Bouthillier kicked out 38 shots in defeat.

The Screaming Eagles scored once on four power plays and Saint John was scoreless on six opportunities.

ARMADA 6 OLYMPIQUES 5

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Tyler Hylland scored the winner and Samuel Bolduc tacked on three assists as the Armada topped Gatineau.

Antoine Demers, Benjamin Corbeil, Cole Fraser, Simon Pinard and Miguel Tourigny supplied the rest of the offence for Blainville-Boisbriand (22-37-2).

Mathieu Bizier struck twice for the Olympiques (22-33-5) with Darien Kielb, Connor LePage and Giordano Finoro also chipping in.

—

DRAKKAR 5 SAGUENEENS 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Alex D’Orio stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Drakkar blanked Chicoutimi.

Ivan Chekhovich, Jordan Martel, Yaroslav Alexeyev, Ethan Crossman and Christopher Benoit all scored for Baie-Comeau (43-14-3).

Daniel Moody kicked out 23 shots for the Sagueneens (32-22-7).

—