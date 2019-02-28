German town seizes family’s pet pug, sells it on eBay to square up debts

A family in a German town owed the city some unpaid tax money, so officials decided to seize their pet pug and sell the pooch on eBay in order to square up their debt.

Edda the pug was seized last year from a family living in Ahlen over unpaid taxes, including a dog tax, English-language broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

The family tried to settle their debts through alternative methods, but the city impounded the animal because the dog had a high value, noting it had a pedigree.

Ahlen treasurer Dirk Schlebes told Germany’s DPA news agency that foreclosure laws allowed the city to seize the pooch, noting the sale was legal.

A town official listed Edda on the online auction site for 750 euros (approximately $1120 Cdn).

“We got a slightly lower price and the money went into the town coffers,” Schlebes told dpa.

Deutsche Welle reported that Michaela Jordan, the woman who purchased the dog — who also happens to be a police officer — is suing the city after the animal became sick a week after being sold as healthy. The dog apparently underwent four operations to treat an eye infection.

Jordan is seeking compensation for the medical costs and a reimbursement for the purchase price of the dog.