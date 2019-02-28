Tech
Trudeau announces Canada will be partner in NASA led Lunar Gateway project

By The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will be "going to the moon" as a partner in a NASA-led project.

NASA is embarking on the creation of its new Lunar Gateway, a space station it plans to send into orbit around the moon starting in 2022.

The plan calls for a sustainable lunar architecture that would allow people and equipment to go back and forth to the moon regularly, NASA says.

It is also described as a first step toward deeper space exploration, including a mission to Mars.

Trudeau said today at the Canadian Space Agency that the partnership in the Lunar Gateway will be part of a new space strategy that will see the federal government invest $2.05 billion over 24 years.

He said the investment will create hundreds of well-paying jobs and contribute $100 million annually to Canada’s gross domestic product.

