Trudeau announces Canada will be partner in NASA led Lunar Gateway project

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will be “going to the moon” as a partner in a NASA-led project.

READ MORE: NASA spacecraft flies by distant world past Pluto to ring in 2019

NASA is embarking on the creation of its new Lunar Gateway, a space station it plans to send into orbit around the moon starting in 2022.

WATCH BELOW: The Canadian Space agency brings 2019 Astro Pi challenge to local kids

The plan calls for a sustainable lunar architecture that would allow people and equipment to go back and forth to the moon regularly, NASA says.

READ MORE: Canada should consider its own space force, military expert says

It is also described as a first step toward deeper space exploration, including a mission to Mars.

WATCH BELOW: David Saint-Jacques on life in space

Trudeau said today at the Canadian Space Agency that the partnership in the Lunar Gateway will be part of a new space strategy that will see the federal government invest $2.05 billion over 24 years.

READ MORE: Canadian Space Agency funds research of Mars minerals led by Western professor

He said the investment will create hundreds of well-paying jobs and contribute $100 million annually to Canada’s gross domestic product.

WATCH BELOW: SpaceX launches Canadian surveillance satellites