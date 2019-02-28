Man in Peterborough allegedly burned with boiled water

One person was taken to hospital with severe burns after he was allegedly hit with boiling water on Wednesday night.

Paramedics and police were called to a residence on Rubidge Street around 8 p.m. for reports that a man allegedly tossed a pot of boiling water onto his roommate.

It’s been reported the victim suffered burns to more than half of his back. He was transported to hospital and police were seen following the ambulance.

Peterborough police say they can’t comment on the incident or the man’s condition as the matter is still under investigation.

— More to come.

