Sports
February 27, 2019 10:19 pm

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 27, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Luke Richardson stopped 40 shots — including 31 through the first two periods as his club built up a three-goal lead — and the Kitchener Rangers hung on to beat the Mississauga Steelheads 3-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Riley Damiani scored twice and Joseph Garreffa added a goal and two assists for the Rangers (30-26-4), who were up 3-0 by the 12:02 mark of the second en route to their third straight win.

Cole Schwindt and Keean Washkurak found the back of the net in the third period for the Steelheads (29-24-7), who are on a three-game slide.

Jacob Ingham kicked out 27 shots for Mississauga.

Kitchener went 1 for 9 on the power play while the Steelheads were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

SPIRIT 5 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Nicholas Porco and Albert Michnac had a goal and an assist apiece as Saginaw downed the Greyhounds.

Brady Gilmour, Damien Giroux and Reagan O’Grady also scored while Ivan Prosvetov turned away 20 shots for the Spirit (40-15-5).

Zack Trott, Cole MacKay and Robert Calisti scored for Sault Ste. Marie (39-14-7). Matthew Villalta stopped 24 shots in a losing effort.

STORM 4 OTTERS 3 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. — Cedric Ralph potted the winner at 1:06 of the extra period as Guelph edged the Otters for its fifth win in a row.

Dmitri Samorukov had a goal and two helpers while Isaac Ratcliffe and Zachary Roberts also scored for the Storm (34-16-10). Anthony Popovich made 27 saves for the win.

Mathew MacDougall, Joseph Mack and Maxim Golod supplied the offence for Erie (24-31-4). Cole Ceci stopped 31-of-35 shots in a losing cause.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

