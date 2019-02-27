Canada
February 27, 2019 6:40 pm

Improper use of solvents triggers $500,000 industrial fire

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Burlington fire officials say the "improper use of solvents" was the cause of an industrial fire that took place on Wednesday morning.

Damage is estimated at $500,000 following an industrial fire in Burlington on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a building on Mainway just before 10:30 a.m. after “improper use of solvents” ignited the fire, according to officials with the local fire department.

One person was injured in the blaze, officials say, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate because the fire damage is extensive.

More to come.

