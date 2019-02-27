City of Guelph asks all parked cars to be moved off street Wednesday night for residential plow-out

The City of Guelph has scheduled a residential plow-out for Wednesday night.

The operation will get underway at 10 p.m. and will continue until all roads, bikes lanes, sidewalks and trails are plowed.

READ MORE: Wellington County OPP respond to 50 collisions during Monday’s windstorm

The City is asking drivers to move all parked cars off the streets so plows can pass.

Residents are being advised to wait 24 hours after the snow stops before submitting road-service requests and three days before submitting a sidewalk-service request.

The City says a plow-out is typically completed 24 hours after a storm has stopped.

READ MORE: Truck driver in Victoria Road crash fails breath test: Guelph police

The City is asking drivers to stay away from plows and do not pass them.

Residents are encouraged to help clear sidewalks near their property and move snow away from fire hydrants and storm drains.

A residential plow out is scheduled tonight at 10 p.m. Let's get parked cars off the streets. Please wait 24 hours to report an issue with roads and 3 days for sidewalks. Details: https://t.co/XbJ52X5bVe pic.twitter.com/b9YH4lxzW2 — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) February 27, 2019