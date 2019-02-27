Dozens of tenants forced from Moncton apartment building following fire

A fire at a Moncton apartment building has temporarily displaced 54 people.

Platoon Chief Dennis Dollemont says the fire at 58 Morton Ave. was called in at around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at the three-storey, 18-unit apartment building and found the fire in the penthouse on the roof.

Dollement told Global News that “-30 degree windchill gave us a water-supply concern as we hooked to a frozen hydrant initially and had to find another.”

“That didn’t affect the initial attack but gave us concern.”

Late night fire forced tenants from this Morton Ave apartment building in #Moncton @CanRedCrossATL providing emergency lodging for 16 tenants from 10 units; others with family and/or friends @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/OCtkCHuACc — Callum Smith (@smithc902) February 27, 2019

Crews were able to put the fire out, and no one was injured.

However, 54 people have been displaced due to smoke and water damage.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting six residents. The remaining residents have found other lodging arrangements.

Dollement says 20 firefighters from four stations responded to the blaze. Firefighters remained on the scene for two hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— With files from Callum Smith