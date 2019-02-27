Canada
February 27, 2019 12:30 pm

Dozens of tenants forced from Moncton apartment building following fire

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Morton Avenue on Tuesday night.

Submitted/Wade Perry
A fire at a Moncton apartment building has temporarily displaced 54 people.

Platoon Chief Dennis Dollemont says the fire at 58 Morton Ave. was called in at around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at the three-storey, 18-unit apartment building and found the fire in the penthouse on the roof.

Dollement told Global News that “-30 degree windchill gave us a water-supply concern as we hooked to a frozen hydrant initially and had to find another.”

“That didn’t affect the initial attack but gave us concern.”

Crews were able to put the fire out, and no one was injured.

However, 54 people have been displaced due to smoke and water damage.

17 (1 of 1)

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting six residents. The remaining residents have found other lodging arrangements.

Dollement says 20 firefighters from four stations responded to the blaze. Firefighters remained on the scene for two hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— With files from Callum Smith

