Merritt couple wins $25.9 million lottery jackpot
A Merritt couple is $25.9 million richer after correctly matching all seven numbers in last Friday’s Lotto Max draw, the B.C. Lottery Corp. announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The couple, and likely what they partly plan to do with their massive windfall, will be revealed in a Wednesday cheque presentation at the BCLC headquarters in Kamloops at 11 a.m.
