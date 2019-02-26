Canada
February 26, 2019 8:32 pm
Updated: February 26, 2019 8:33 pm

Merritt couple wins $25.9 million lottery jackpot

By Online Journalist  Global News

A couple from Merritt, B.C., won $25.9 million after matching all seven numbers in last Friday’s Lotto Max draw. The couple will be revealed on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press
A Merritt couple is $25.9 million richer after correctly matching all seven numbers in last Friday’s Lotto Max draw, the B.C. Lottery Corp. announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The couple, and likely what they partly plan to do with their massive windfall, will be revealed in a Wednesday cheque presentation at the BCLC headquarters in Kamloops at 11 a.m.

