Two overnight fires keep crews busy in cold Winnipeg weather

No one was hurt after two buildings burned overnight.

The first fire happened on Dawson Road North at a commercial building. Crews were called to the scene at about 3:24 a.m. Tuesday and found the building’s shipping and receiving area on fire.

Firefighters managed to control the fire and put it out in short order. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second fire happened about an hour later at a home on Riverton Avenue. The six people living there managed to flee the fire, the cause of which is also under investigation.

Two people were treated on scene but were not taken to hospital.

There are no damage estimates at the moment, said a spokesperson for the city.

