Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna
Emergency crews were called to a pedestrian struck at Highway 97 near Bering Road in West Kelowna just after 11 p.m. on Monday night.
A patient was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
The accident happened near the bus stop on the north side of the highway.
RCMP have yet to release information about the incident.
