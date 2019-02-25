Northumberland woman arrested in alleged break-and-enter in downtown Cobourg
A woman has been arrested in connection to a residential break-and-enter reported in Cobourg’s downtown.
Cobourg Police Service says while on routine patrol on King Street, an officer noticed a woman matching the description of a suspect in a recent downtown break-and-enter of a residence where electronics and tools were stolen.
Jillian Nolan, 35, of Campbellford, was arrested and charged with break-and-enter with the intent to commit theft and breach of recognizance.
She was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.
Nolan is the same woman who was charged on Feb. 16 with an alleged theft of a donation jar from the Cobourg police detachment.
