February 25, 2019 4:56 pm

Northumberland woman arrested in alleged break-and-enter in downtown Cobourg

Cobourg police have made an arrest in an alleged residential break-and-enter.

A woman has been arrested in connection to a residential break-and-enter reported in Cobourg’s downtown.

Cobourg Police Service says while on routine patrol on King Street, an officer noticed a woman matching the description of a suspect in a recent downtown break-and-enter of a residence where electronics and tools were stolen.

Jillian Nolan, 35, of Campbellford, was arrested and charged with break-and-enter with the intent to commit theft and breach of recognizance.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

Nolan is the same woman who was charged on Feb. 16 with an alleged theft of a donation jar from the Cobourg police detachment.

