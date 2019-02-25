Okanagan weather: Cool finish to February

After popping above freezing this weekend, temperatures took another slip into the final week of February.

-16 is what it felt like with wind chill Monday morning as the mercury fell back to -6 degrees to start the day under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies clear through the afternoon as conditions warm up to around -3 degrees for an afternoon high with a strong northerly wind gusting upwards of 60 km/h at times.

A few clouds will continue through Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures slide back into minus double digits with wind chills into the minus teens.

After a few clouds to start the day, sunshine will return during the afternoon as the region warms up to around -4 degrees or so.

The next round of clouds builds in early Wednesday with a chance of snow into the evening through early Thursday as daytime highs climb even closer to the freezing mark for the final day of February.

A mix of sun and cloud kicks off March on Friday and into the weekend with daytime highs springing up to near the freezing mark after the mercury dips into minus double digits in the morning.

