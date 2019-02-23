QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, February 23, 2019

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. – Maxime Comtois scored a hat trick as the Drummondville Voltigeurs downed the Moncton Wildcats 8-3 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Dawson Mercer and Joseph Veleno had a goal and two assists apiece for the Voltigeurs (45-10-3). Felix Lauzon, Xavier Simoneau and Nicolas Guay rounded out the attack.

Jeremy McKenna, Jakob Pelletier and Alexander Khovanov answered for Moncton (32-20-7).

Olivier Rodrigue made 22 saves for the win in net. Francis Leclerc stopped 35-of-39 shots in 40 minutes for the Wildcats before giving way to Charles-Antoine Lavallee, who made seven saves.

Drummondville went 1 for 3 on the power play and Moncton converted on both of its opportunities.

DRAKKAR 7 PHOENIX 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Gabriel Fortier had three goals and an assist as Baie-Comeau routed the Phoenix.

Ivan Chekhovich, Shawn Element, Sacha Roy and Jordan Martel supplied the rest of the offence as the Drakkar (41-14-3) scored five times in the second period.

Samuel Poulin had a goal late in the first period for Sherbrooke (34-23-2).

—

ARMADA 3 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Antoine Rochon scored the winner while shorthanded to lift Blainville-Boisbriand over the Islanders.

Benjamin Corbeil and Tyler Hylland also scored for the Armada (21-36-2).

Lukas Cormier found the back of the net for Charlottetown (32-19-7).

—

SCREAMING EAGLES 7 FOREURS 3

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Mathias Laferriere had two goals and an assist and Shaun Miller also struck twice as Cape Breton got past the Foreurs.

Derek Gentile, Isiah Campbell, and Felix Lafrance rounded out the attack for the Screaming Eagles (34-20-5).

Jeremy Michel, Peyton Hoyt and Nicolas Ouellet scored for Val-d’Or (21-33-5).

—

MOOSEHEADS 11 SEA DOGS 1

HALIFAX — Raphael Lavoie and Keith Getson had two goals and an assist apiece as the Mooseheads dominated Saint John.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored once and tacked on three assists for Halifax (43-12-3) with Xavier Parent, Marcel Barinka, Ben Higgins, Jake Ryczek, Antoine Morand and Arnaud Durandeau supplying the rest of the offence.

Filip Prikryl responded on the power play for the Sea Dogs (12-42-4).

—

SAGUENEENS 4 TIGRES 3 (OT)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Artemi Kniazev had the overtime winner and Vladislav Kotkov scored twice as Chicoutimi edged the Tigres.

Jeremy Groleau had the other goal for the Sagueneens (31-20-7).

Samy Pare, Egor Serdyuk and Mikhail Abramov scored for Victoriaville (25-30-5).

—

HUSKIES 8 CATARACTES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Joel Teasdale scored twice and added an assist as the Huskies routed Shawinigan.

Alexis Arsenault also struck twice for Rouyn-Noranda (51-7-1). Mathieu Gagnon, Justin Bergeron, Vincent Marleau and Tyler Hinam rounded out the attack.

Jan Drozg had a first-period goal for the Cataractes (14-41-4).

—