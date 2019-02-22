Montreal police ask for public’s assistance in locating missing man

The Montreal police force is soliciting the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

Fritz Anglade was last seen at around 1 p.m. Friday at the Galeries Lachine — a mall he visits regularly, according to police.

#MISSING – Fritz Anglage, 69 y/o, is missing since 1pm from Lachine borough. He as health issues and mobility issues. Thanks for your RT ^RM pic.twitter.com/1I44tcJMlj — Police Montréal (@SPVM) February 23, 2019

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said Anglade doesn’t usually venture too far as he has health-related issues and limited mobility.

Anglade is described as a Black man standing 1,70 metres tall and weighing 82 kilograms. He has black hair and brown eyes and speaks French.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black coat with a fur hood, dark pants and orange and black running shoes.

Brabant said officers have searched the area, including local hospitals, and have so far come up empty.

Anyone with information on Anglade’s possible whereabouts is being asked to call the anonymous Info-Crime tip line at 514 393-1133.

