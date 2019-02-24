Carjacker behind bars after multiple incidents downtown

A 22-year-old man is in custody after a brazen carjacking in Winnipeg’s downtown.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, a 20-year-old man told police his cargo van had been stolen by a man with a knife at Edmonton Street and Broadway.

Not long after, cops were called to an attempted carjacking near Fermor Avenue and Dunkirk Drive, where the stolen cargo van cut off the would-be victim and sped off after an unsuccessful robbery attempt.

Police said the suspect then abandoned the van in Norwood, found another unoccupied car running nearby and attempted to drive off, but got stuck in a snowbank.

According to police, the man then got into another car and stole clothing inside, which he put on – but the car’s owner confronted him, so he returned the clothes and fled.

Cops tracked the suspect to a nearby garage where he’d taken two jackets and a sweater.

Riley Craig Vermette faces charges of motor vehicle theft, three counts of robbery, break and enter, and driving without a valid licence.

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

