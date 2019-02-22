Erin man with suspended licence caught driving with child on his lap: OPP

Wellington County OPP say that an officer pulled a man over Friday morning who was driving down Main Street in Erin with a small child on his lap.

Police say they asked the man why the child was there and he responded by saying that he did not want to wake the child up.

A 36-year-old Erin man has been charged with driving while under suspension and driving with child passenger not properly secured

OPP are reminding drivers to that while airbags can save lives, they can also be fatal if passengers are not properly secured inside a vehicle. They are also warning that children and small adults are at risk because their bodies are not equipped to deal with the force of an airbag deployment.

