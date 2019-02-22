Meth, crack, guns, cash seized by police in morning raid

A pair of Winnipeggers are in custody after a Thursday morning raid in the 700 block of Maryland Street.

Police said they arrested a man and a woman after executing a search warrant at 9 a.m. Thursday.

A search of the house turned up a 12-gauge shotgun and ammo, 9.5 grams of meth, nine rocks of crack cocaine, three morphine pills, pepper spray, a loaded .22 magazine, and drug weighing and packaging paraphernalia.

Jason Thomas Paquette, 43, faces a total of 17 charges, including weapons possession, possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and multiple counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Jessica Ann Bartel, 34, faces 10 similar charges.

