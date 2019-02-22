Man arrested following reported mugging in Hamilton

A 37-year-old man has been arrested, after a reported mugging in Hamilton.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton police say a man was walking in the area of Wentworth and Cannon Streets, where he was approached by a man who demanded his money.
Police say the victim refused, so the suspect produced what appeared to be a handgun and made a second demand.
According to police, after getting some cash, the suspect fled the scene and attempted to get in a taxi, when he was taken into custody.
Police say a Crossman Vigilante BB Gun was seized as evidence and the victim’s property was returned.
The accused has been held in custody for a bail hearing Friday on weapons and robbery charges.
