Man arrested following reported mugging in Hamilton

A 37-year-old man has been arrested, after a reported mugging in Hamilton.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton police say a man was walking in the area of Wentworth and Cannon Streets, where he was approached by a man who demanded his money.

Police say the victim refused, so the suspect produced what appeared to be a handgun and made a second demand.

According to police, after getting some cash, the suspect fled the scene and attempted to get in a taxi, when he was taken into custody.

Police say a Crossman Vigilante BB Gun was seized as evidence and the victim’s property was returned.

The accused has been held in custody for a bail hearing Friday on weapons and robbery charges.

Quick response by victim & HPS results in arrest of street robbery suspect as he attempted to flee in a cab. Imitation h/gun recovered along with $ stolen from victim. No injuries incurred. #HamOnt https://t.co/t9OMMypKc8 pic.twitter.com/oIRsntyndT — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 22, 2019

