Crime
February 22, 2019 1:07 pm

Man arrested following reported mugging in Hamilton

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police say a Crossman Vigilante BB Gun was seized as evidence and the victim's property was returned, after a mugging in the city.

900 CHML / Laura Hampshire
A A

A 37-year-old man has been arrested, after a reported mugging in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Police search for suspect they say robbed 5 Hamilton stores within weeks

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton police say a man was walking in the area of Wentworth and Cannon Streets, where he was approached by a man who demanded his money.

Police say the victim refused, so the suspect produced what appeared to be a handgun and made a second demand.

According to police, after getting some cash, the suspect fled the scene and attempted to get in a taxi, when he was taken into custody.

Police say a Crossman Vigilante BB Gun was seized as evidence and the victim’s property was returned.

READ MORE: Hamilton property owner sentenced following fatal fire

The accused has been held in custody for a bail hearing Friday on weapons and robbery charges.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Cab
Cash
Crime
Hamilton Crime
HamOnt
mugging
Robbery
Suspect
Taxi
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.