Chilliwack family searching for dog spooked by SUV rollover

A family from Chilliwack is searching for their beloved dog after it ran away during a harrowing car accident.

The dog’s name is Zeus, and owner Shaun Laverty said he’s been missing for a week now. Last Friday, Laverty and his wife hit a giant puddle on Highway 1 near 192nd Street, causing his SUV to flip over. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

But in the chaos, Laverty said Zeus may have gotten spooked and ran away.

Laverty said Zeus is a special companion and dear friend to his five-year-old twin boys.

“Zeus more cuddles with them and protects them than plays with them. He’s more their security blanket, their safety, I guess,” he said.

Laverty said the twins, who have spent most of their lives with Zeus, are confused and heartbroken.

The family has been searching for him for a week to no avail. They’re asking everyone in the area to keep an eye out for the friendly, two-year-old golden pitbull. Laverty said he believes Zeus will come when called.

“He’s so friendly and so sociable and he just doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. But I don’t know, he could have been hurt — guaranteed, scared,” Laverty said.

Laverty asks anyone who may have seen Zeus to email him at 3608488@gmail.com.