QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, February 21, 2019

BATHURST, N.B. – Noah Laaouan had two goals and an assist to lead the Charlottetown Islanders to a 5-3 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Thursday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Xavier Bernard, Lukas Cormier and Jordan Maher also scored for the Islanders (32-18-7).

Liam Leonard, Cole Rafuse and Yan-Cedric Gaudreault supplied the offence for Acadie-Bathurst (7-46-4).

Matthew Welsh turned away 22 shots for Charlottetown. Mark Grametbauer stopped 6-of-8 shots in 10:55 before giving way to Tyriq Outen, who made 20 saves.

The Islanders were scoreless on three power plays and the Titan converted twice on five opportunities.

SAGUENEENS 4 DRAKKAR 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Jeremy Diotte scored the winner at 19:35 of the third period as the Sagueneens topped Baie-Comeau.

Jeremy Groleau, William Dufour and Theo Rochette rounded out the attack for Chicoutimi (30-20-7).

Gabriel Fortier struck twice and Pascal Corbeil had the other for the Drakkar (40-14-3).

—

OCEANIC 4 VOLTIGEURS 3 (SO)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jimmy Hungtington and Alexis Lafreniere scored in both the shootout and regulation as the Oceanic edged Drummondville.

Cedric Pare had the other goal in regulation for Rimouski (38-17-3).

Brandon Skubel, Gregor MacLeod and Maxime Comtois found the back of the net for the Voltigeurs (44-10-3), who erased a three-goal deficit.

—

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!