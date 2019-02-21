Sports
February 21, 2019 10:44 pm

OHL Roundup: Thursday, February 21, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Jack Studnicka scored four goals as the Niagara IceDogs demolished the Kitchener Rangers 10-2 on Thursday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kirill Maksimov and Kyen Sopa each struck twice while Akil Thomas and Oliver Castleman also chipped in for Niagara (35-15-7).

Graham Dickerson and Justin MacPherson replied for the Rangers (27-26-4).

Stephen Dhillon made 31 saves for the win in net. Luke Richardson stopped 7-of-11 shots in 20 minutes before giving way to Lucas Pfeil, who made 20 saves.

The IceDogs capitalized on all three of their power plays as Kitchener was scoreless on four opportunities.

PETES 3 KNIGHTS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Adam Timleck’s first period goal stood as the winner as the Petes toppled London.

Nick Robertson and Declan Chisholm, into an empty net, also scored for Peterborough (26-28-3).

Kevin Hancock opened the scoring for the Knights (39-11-7).

GREYHOUNDS 4 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Morgan Frost had two goals and an assist as Sault Ste. Marie doubled up the Spitfires.

Rory Kerins and Cole MacKay also scored for the Greyhounds (38-12-7).

Curtis Douglas and Will Cuylle found the back of the net for Windsor (24-29-6).

SPIRIT 6 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Cole Perfetti struck twice as Saginaw got past the Colts.

Owen Tippett and Brady Gilmour had a goal and two assists apiece for the Spirit (37-15-5). Bode Wilde and Damien Giroux also chipped in.

Tyson Foerster, Jason Willms and Victor Hadfield had goals for Barrie (23-30-4).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

