Police investigating hit and run in Kelowna

Police in Kelowna say a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident earlier this week, and are asking for the driver to turn him or herself in.

According to the RCMP, the woman was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Ethel Street and Lawson Avenue on Sunday night. Police believe the woman landed unconscious in a ditch and was found by a security guard in the area.

The woman was taken to hospital, where police report she is still recovering from several broken bones and other injuries.

Police say the vehicle that struck the woman will have damage and it should be quite evident that this vehicle came into contact with an object or a person.

If you were the driver, or you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

