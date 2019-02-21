Man stabbed during robbery in Dartmouth, one suspect in custody: Halifax police
Halifax police have one person in custody after a stabbing in Dartmouth early Thursday.
Officers found an injured man on the sidewalk at 1:16 a.m. in the 100-block of Pinecrest Drive.
Police believe the 31-year-old victim was stabbed during a robbery. Police say they were able to arrest an 18-year-old suspect.
Meanwhile, the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and is being treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.
