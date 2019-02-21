Crime
February 21, 2019 8:21 am
Updated: February 21, 2019 8:22 am

Man stabbed during robbery in Dartmouth, one suspect in custody: Halifax police

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

At approximately 1:16 a.m., police responded to a report of an injured male found on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Pinecrest Dr. in Dartmouth.

Dave Squires/Global News
Halifax police have one person in custody after a stabbing in Dartmouth early Thursday.

Officers found an injured man on the sidewalk at 1:16 a.m. in the 100-block of Pinecrest Drive.

Police believe the 31-year-old victim was stabbed during a robbery. Police say they were able to arrest an 18-year-old suspect.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and is being treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

