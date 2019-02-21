Rick Zamperin: It is Hamilton’s turn to host the Grey Cup

The Canadian Football League will announce the host city for the 2020 Grey Cup on Thursday night and Hamilton should get ready for a celebration.

It has been nearly a quarter-century since Hamilton last hosted the CFL’s marquee matchup.

Since then, every other team in the league has hosted the Grey Cup game at least twice.

Ottawa, Montreal and Regina (the latter two are also in the running for the 2020 final) have hosted twice in the last 23 years.

The big game has been in Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary — which is serving as the host city in 2019 — three times. Vancouver and Edmonton have played host to the Grey Cup four times since the last time Hamilton had the game.

It’s our turn.

Hamilton has a new stadium which, I will admit, is going to need to be expanded to accommodate a larger Grey Cup crowd.

We have plenty of new hotels in town, a revitalized and active downtown core, and some of the best people and volunteers in the country.

And most importantly, I think it’s time for the CFL to let Hamilton prove that it is one of the most beautiful and dynamic cities in Canada, and a city that will make the league — and nation — proud.

