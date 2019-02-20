2 employees sent to hospital following workplace accident in Saint John

Two employees were sent to hospital Wednesday morning following a workplace accident at Bourque Industrial Ltd. In Saint John.

WorkSafeNB spokesperson Laragh Dooley confirmed the accident occurred and they are investigating the cause.

Specifics of the incident have not been released.

Bourque Industrial Ltd. is located at 85 Industrial Drive in Saint John’s east end. The metal fabrication company works with carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel alloy and aluminum.

