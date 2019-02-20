Crime
February 20, 2019 1:02 pm
Updated: February 20, 2019 1:03 pm

Nighttime podcast recap: Lindsay Souvannarath — the finale

FILE - Lindsay Souvannarath was sentenced to life in prison for her role in plotting a Valentine's Day shooting rampage at the Halifax Shopping Centre. The plan was foiled after an anonymous tip was called in.

On this week’s Nighttime Podcast, Jordan Bonaparte completes his talks with the surviving architect of the Valentine’s Day massacre plot, the enigmatic Lindsay Souvannarath, as she breaks the silence she has maintained since boarding a plane to Nova Scotia with murderous intentions.
On the eve of Valentine’s Day, 2015, the people of Halifax would learn that mass shootings are not confined to the United States alone. When the story broke, we learned that two people were arrested and another was found dead after police responded to a tip that the trio planned to commit a mass shooting in the food court of a mall on Valentine’s day.

A local 19-year-old man, James Gamble, had met 23-year-old American Souvannarath and the two bonded over a shared obsession with the Columbine High School Shooting Massacre. Only days after connecting, the pair decided they were destined to kill and die together and they began planning a mass shooting event.

Fortunately, only a matter of hours before they intended to open fire, police were able to arrest Souvannarath and a third conspirator at the Halifax Airport. As for Gamble, his life would be the only one lost when he would take his own life as police closed in.

It was kind of this symbolism of western decadence and the modern world in general, just the idea of this place where people go to consume. It seemed like it would be a protest against Capitalism, against consumerism, against greed. I believe it was the film Dawn of the Dead that had zombies attacking the shopping mall. It was supposed to be like this metaphor for our modern society and how obsessed with consumption it is. So I thought, that would be perfect.

Shooting events such as the foiled Halifax Shopping Centre mass shooting plot are rare in Canada. Female mass shooters are exceptionally rare. But rarest of all … is the opportunity to hear the architect of a mass shooting event describe in graphic detail the inspiration, planning, and execution of these horrible events.

Over the course of a multipart series, Nighttime Podcast facilitates just that.

The enigmatic Souvannarath, the Columbine obsessed neo-nazi mass murder plotter, breaks the silence she has maintained since her arrest to tell exactly what happened before, during, and after what she intended to be her final day of life.

In Part 3, Souvannarath shares the disturbing details covering the period from meeting Gamble to her arrest in the Halifax Airport.

If you haven’t done so yet, please check out the introduction to this three-part series.

Contact

