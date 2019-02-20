Weather
February 20, 2019 9:54 am
Updated: February 20, 2019 9:58 am

Hamilton can expect freezing rain for their Wednesday commute

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

A special weather statement remains in place for a system making its way to our area Wednesday afternoon. Caley Bedore has more on timing in this weather update.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

A brief period of snow is expected later in the morning before changing to freezing rain or drizzle in the afternoon.

“Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination,” says Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for tail lights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

The rise in temperature in the evening is expected to bring occasional rain or drizzle.

Global News
