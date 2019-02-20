Structure fire in Bradford deemed suspicious: South Simcoe police

Police are investigating after a fire ripped through a building in Bradford.

Officials were called to a structure fire at an unoccupied building on Holland Street East on Feb. 9 at about 5 a.m. Police say there are no known injuries.

Man charged after police find driver asleep at the wheel in Grey Highlands

Police are searching for two men considered “persons of interest” in connection with the fire.

Officers describe the men as having thick French accents and say they were seen carrying satchels and backpacks. They believe the men may have been in Bradford on Feb. 8.

According to police, the cause of the fire remains under investigation and has now been deemed suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

