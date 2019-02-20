Structure fire in Bradford deemed suspicious: South Simcoe police
Police are investigating after a fire ripped through a building in Bradford.
Officials were called to a structure fire at an unoccupied building on Holland Street East on Feb. 9 at about 5 a.m. Police say there are no known injuries.
READ MORE: Man charged after police find driver asleep at the wheel in Grey Highlands
Police are searching for two men considered “persons of interest” in connection with the fire.
Officers describe the men as having thick French accents and say they were seen carrying satchels and backpacks. They believe the men may have been in Bradford on Feb. 8.
According to police, the cause of the fire remains under investigation and has now been deemed suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.