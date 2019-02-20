Kelowna Rockets lose to Victoria Royals in game 2

The WHL Victoria Royals took game two of their back-to-back meeting against the Kelowna Rockets on Tuesday night on home ice.

The Royals opened up scoring only 44 seconds after the puck dropped.

Logan Doust made his fifth goal of the season for Victoria.

Kaid Oliver scored the next two goals for Victoria, one on a power play.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets eyeing back-to-back wins over Victoria Royals

Phillip Schultz and Tarun Fizer continued gathering points for the Royals, making the score 5-0 by five minutes into the second period.

Leif Mattson put Kelowna on the board at 11:22 of the second period.

Hey @Mattson_19, you make a better door than a window. pic.twitter.com/lQaZqaEiRg — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 20, 2019

Nolan Foote scored for the Rockets on a power play to make it 5-2 by the end of the period.

Kody McDonald improved on the Royals’ lead at 11:39 in the third period and completed the scoring for the game.

Victoria won the game 6-2.

The Rockets seemed stunned by Tuesday’s loss, following their 5-2 win against the Royals on Monday afternoon.

How did this not go in?! 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♀️😲 pic.twitter.com/M1nqi6qsPQ — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 20, 2019

Victoria only slightly out shot Kelowna 41-39 for the win.

Kelowna’s Roman Basran was pulled from net after 4:31 of game play, having let in two of five shots on goal in that time.

James Porter made 32 saves on 36 shots Victoria took on the Rockets’ net.

Victoria’s Griffen Outhouse made 34 saves from 36 shots Kelowna took on their net with Brock Gould finishing up the game in goal for the Royals by making four saves on four attempts.

The Kelowna Rockets are in Spokane Friday to play the Chiefs.

WHL Game Outcomes for Tuesday:

Everett Silvertips 4 – 1 Prince George Cougars

Red Deer Rebels 3 – 6 Tri-City Americans

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!