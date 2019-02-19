QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 19, 2019

QUEBEC – Mikhail Abramov and Egor Serdyuk scored in the shootout to lift the Victoriaville Tigres to a 4-3 win over the Quebec Remparts on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Abramov also scored in regulation for Victoriaville (25-29-4) and Mathieu Sevigny scored twice, including the tying goal 14:53 into the third period.

Pier-Olivier Lacombe, Philipp Kurashev and Andrew Coxhead scored for the Remparts (22-22-12).

Tigres goaltender Fabio Iacobo stopped 32 shots. Quebec’s Kyle Jessiman made 25 saves.

PHOENIX 8 ARMADA 4

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Taro Jentzsch and Samuel Poulin each scored twice as Sherbrooke doubled up the Armada.

Benjamin Tardif, Jeremy Jacques, Jaxon Bellamy and Ryan DaSilva also scored for the Phoenix (34-21-2).

Luke Henman led Blainville-Boisbriand (19-36-2) with two goals and Benjamin Corbeil and Tyler Hylland had the others.

