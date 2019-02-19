Drivers challenged by icy roads in Kelowna

Emergency crews have been busy with numerous accidents in Kelowna as drivers struggle with icy roads.

After sundown, calls for assistance to crash sites have climbed.

A car lost control on McCurdy Road near Lacombe Road at around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle then struck a utility pole.

The female driver was uninjured and was close enough to home to walk.

A three-vehicle crash on Sexsmith Road near Longhill Road a few minutes later shut down traffic on Sexsmith.

Emergency crews reported the area to be slippery like an ice rink and called for a city sanding truck to attend.

Police said a vehicle had lost control driving west on Sexsmith and collided with two oncoming vehicles.

The crash scene on Sexsmith has been cleared and the route reopened.

Light snowfall has covered Central Okanagan roads all day Tuesday.

Drivers are advised to slow down to be better prepared for icy conditions.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!