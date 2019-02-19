Sports
February 19, 2019 6:18 pm

Kelowna Rockets eyeing back-to-back wins over Victoria Royals

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News

The Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals, seen here in action on Dec. 7, 2018, in Kelowna, will meet for the second time in as many nights on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2018. On Monday, Kelowna beat Victoria 5-2.

Marissa Baecker / Kelowna Rockets Images
The Kelowna Rockets are eyeing a sweep of Victoria this evening after posting a 5-2 win over the Royals on Monday.

On Family Day, the Rockets broke open a 2-2 game by scoring three unanswered goals in the final half of the third period. Lassi Thomson, Schael Higson, Kyle Topping, Mark Liwiski and Conner Bruggen-Cate scored for Kelowna (24-28-4-1), which led 1-0 and 2-1 at the period breaks.

Kody McDonald and Kaid Oliver replied for Victoria (29-24-1-2), which was outshot 32-28. Notably, the Royals are 5-4-0-1 in their past 10 games while the Rockets are 5-4-1-0.

READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Monday, February 18, 2019

The two B.C. rivals will meet Tuesday night for the eighth time this season. Kelowna is 5-2 against Victoria this season, including a perfect 3-0 on Vancouver Island. The Rockets are 2-2 when the Royals visit Prospera Place.

In B.C. Division standings, Vancouver (39-14-2-1) leads the five-team pack with 81 points. Victoria is second with 61 while Kelowna is third with 53. Kamloops (22-28-4-1) is fourth with 49 while Prince George (16-34-4-3) is last with 39.

On Monday, Thomson, in his rookie season, opened the scoring at 9:04 of the first period with his 16th goal of the season.

The Royals answered with a power-play goal, McDonald with his 16th goal of the season at the 4:20 of the second.

Eleven minutes later, Rockets defenceman Schael Higson, playing in his 300th WHL game, restored Kelowna’s lead at 15:32 with his fourth of the season.

READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Sunday, February 17, 2019

In the third, the Royals levelled the score at 2-2 when Oliver netted his 25th of the season at 8:33.

After that, though, the Rockets took over, scoring three unanswered goals. Topping, with his 21st goal of the season, netted what stood up as the game winner at 10:07. Liwiski, at 16:32, and Bruggen-Cate, at 17:53, added insurance markers.

James Porter stopped 26 shots for Kelowna, as his record improved to 7-12-2-1. Brock Gould made 27 saves for Victoria. The Rockets were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Royals were 1-for-4. The attendance was 5,198.

