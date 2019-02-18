Rick Zamperin: Carolina, New England among landing spots for Colin Kaepernick

Now that Colin Kaepernick and the NFL have settled their much-debated collusion case, we can now discuss where, or if, he will play.

Kaepernick, 31, made headlines and provided an endless supply of fodder for radio and television talk shows in 2016 when he kneeled during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem before NFL games.

He hasn’t been in the National Football League since he left the San Francisco 49’ers in March 2017 and filed a grievance seven months later.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos said his client “absolutely wants to play” in the NFL and added that the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots would be the two best landing spots.

Carolina would be a natural landing spot for Kaepernick because Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled alongside the QB when the two were playing in San Francisco and he was also involved in the collusion grievance against the NFL. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton also had arthroscopic shoulder surgery this offseason.

New England would be an interesting destination for Kaepernick for a variety of reasons. Not only would he backup six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady he’d also work under team owner Robert Kraft — both of whom are supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has condemned NFL players who have protested during the Star Spangled Banner.

Geragos also said that he wouldn’t be surprised if one of the Patriots’ former coaches “makes a move.” That list includes Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

DeShaun Watson is the starter in Houston and is set to make just under $8.2 million over the next two seasons, while Detroit has Matthew Stafford under contract until 2023, a deal that pays him $114 million over that span. If, as Geragos said, Kaepernick absolutely wants to play I think we can strike New England, Houston and Detroit off the list.

Miami, however, is in rebuild mode and is likely going to walk away from QB Ryan Tannehill after seven seasons. Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson were also among a number of players who continued to take a knee during the anthem after Kaepernick left the NFL.

With the collusion case put to bed, I have no doubt that Kaepernick will sign with an NFL team and I can almost guarantee the settlement includes a stipulation that he never kneels during the anthem again.