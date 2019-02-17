QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, February 16, 2019

MONCTON, N.B. – Jeremy McKenna had two goals and an assist as the Moncton Wildcats toppled the Gatineau Olympiques 5-3 on Saturday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jordan Spence scored the winner on a power play in the third period for the Wildcats (31-18-7). Jonathan Aspirot and Jakob Pelletier also chipped in.

Giordano Finoro struck twice and Kieran Craig had the other for Gatineau (20-31-5).

Francis Leclerc made 15 saves for the win in net as Remi Poirier kicked out 35 shots in defeat.

Moncton went 1 for 8 on the power play and the Olympiques were 1 for 5.

MOOSEHEADS 3 ISLANDERS 0

HALIFAX — Alexis Gravel stopped all 24 shots and Raphael Lavoie struck twice as the Mooseheads shut out Charlottetown.

Jared McIsaac also scored for Halifax (41-12-3).

Matthew Welsh turned away 29 shots for the Islanders (30-18-7).

—

SAGUENEENS 3 TITAN 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Daniel Moody made 27 saves and Christophe Farmer had a pair of goals to lift the Sagueneens over Acadie-Bathurst.

Zachary Lavigne had the other goal for Chicoutimi (29-20-7).

Mark Grametbauer turned aside 39 shots for the Titan (7-45-3).

—

DRAKKAR 4 REMPARTS 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Ethan Crossman and Thomas Ethier had power-play goals as the Drakkar doubled up Quebec.

Yan Aucoin and Christopher Benoit also scored for Baie-Comeau (40-13-3).

Edouard St-Laurent scored both goals for the Remparts (22-22-11).

—

VOLTIGEURS 7 SCREAMING EAGLES 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois’s hat trick helped the Voltigeurs down Cape Breton.

Nicolas Guay scored twice with Gregor MacLeod and Xavier Simoneau rounding out the attack for Drummondville (43-10-2).

Egor Sokolov and Mathias Laferriere had goals for the Screaming Eagles (33-17-5).

—

HUSKIES 5 OCEANIC 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Beaucage scored twice as the Huskies beat Rimouski.

Louis-Filip Cote and Rafael Harvey-Pinard had a goal and two assists apiece for Rouyn-Noranda (48-7-1) while Patrik Hrehorcak had the other.

Parker Bowman, Anthony Gagnon and Jimmy Huntington supplied the offence for the Oceanic (37-16-3).

—