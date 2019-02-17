QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, February 16, 2019
MONCTON, N.B. – Jeremy McKenna had two goals and an assist as the Moncton Wildcats toppled the Gatineau Olympiques 5-3 on Saturday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Jordan Spence scored the winner on a power play in the third period for the Wildcats (31-18-7). Jonathan Aspirot and Jakob Pelletier also chipped in.
Giordano Finoro struck twice and Kieran Craig had the other for Gatineau (20-31-5).
Francis Leclerc made 15 saves for the win in net as Remi Poirier kicked out 35 shots in defeat.
Moncton went 1 for 8 on the power play and the Olympiques were 1 for 5.
MOOSEHEADS 3 ISLANDERS 0
HALIFAX — Alexis Gravel stopped all 24 shots and Raphael Lavoie struck twice as the Mooseheads shut out Charlottetown.
Jared McIsaac also scored for Halifax (41-12-3).
Matthew Welsh turned away 29 shots for the Islanders (30-18-7).
—
SAGUENEENS 3 TITAN 0
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Daniel Moody made 27 saves and Christophe Farmer had a pair of goals to lift the Sagueneens over Acadie-Bathurst.
Zachary Lavigne had the other goal for Chicoutimi (29-20-7).
Mark Grametbauer turned aside 39 shots for the Titan (7-45-3).
—
DRAKKAR 4 REMPARTS 2
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Ethan Crossman and Thomas Ethier had power-play goals as the Drakkar doubled up Quebec.
Yan Aucoin and Christopher Benoit also scored for Baie-Comeau (40-13-3).
Edouard St-Laurent scored both goals for the Remparts (22-22-11).
—
VOLTIGEURS 7 SCREAMING EAGLES 2
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois’s hat trick helped the Voltigeurs down Cape Breton.
Nicolas Guay scored twice with Gregor MacLeod and Xavier Simoneau rounding out the attack for Drummondville (43-10-2).
Egor Sokolov and Mathias Laferriere had goals for the Screaming Eagles (33-17-5).
—
HUSKIES 5 OCEANIC 3
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Beaucage scored twice as the Huskies beat Rimouski.
Louis-Filip Cote and Rafael Harvey-Pinard had a goal and two assists apiece for Rouyn-Noranda (48-7-1) while Patrik Hrehorcak had the other.
Parker Bowman, Anthony Gagnon and Jimmy Huntington supplied the offence for the Oceanic (37-16-3).
—
© 2019 The Canadian Press
