Reliability of N.B. Voter Information System questioned at Saint John Harbour court hearing

Liberal Gerry Lowe won the riding of Saint John by just ten votes, confirmed in an October recount.

The Conservatives and candidate Barry Ogden were looking for any received additional documents from Elections New Brunswick, which his lawyer Kelly VanBuskirk says, “Raise questions that are important for the public so those documents had been previously unavailable.”

Municipal returning officer Patti Nason continued to answer questions surrounding the 8,000 documents she examined related to this riding alone. Dozens of errors were highlighted in Nason’s late January affidavit.

While it can’t be determined if it had any impact on the outcome of the election, it’s troubling for the candidates.

“She said the mistakes upon mistakes upon mistakes and … I think that exists throughout the province,” said Gerry Lowe, the MLA for Saint John Harbour.

“What we heard today about how bad it is is just … it’s frightful to think that this is a democracy,” added PC Candidate Barry Ogden.

The affidavit also found an instance where it appears one person may have voted twice. That is still being investigated by police although Nason told the court she didn’t find a document to indicate or support voter fraud.

The reliability of New Brunswick’s Voter Information System was also brought into question on Saturday. Elections NB lawyer Fred McElman brought up the issue of “human frailty” and volunteers given only a couple of hours training. He said the affidavit shows the system is not for verification.

Ogden says something must change regarding the way we vote in New Brunswick.

“What’s gone on has created so much skepticism and so much cynicism that we have to solve that problem,” he said.

Justice Hugh McLellan said he would to see the matter wrapped up by the end of March or the first of April.

The matter returns to court March 4.