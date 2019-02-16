Warrant issued for Brampton man wanted in connection with shooting

Peel Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Brampton man who is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this week.

Police said they were called to a residence in Brampton late Thursday for reports of shots being fired.

In a news release Saturday, police said the victim was shot at while was entering the suspect’s home, which is at Soldier Street and Batallion Road, near Sandalwood Parkway and Mississauga Road.

It is believed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting in a white Dodge Journey.

Police have identified him as 23-year-old Marcin Beran and said he is wanted for attempted murder and related firearm offences.

He is described as five feet, eight inches tall, 150 pounds, with a beard and medium length blonde hair.

He also has a “loyal to family” tattoo on his right forearm.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and may be actively evading police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.