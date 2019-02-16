Elderly man suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Scarborough

Toronto police say an elderly man suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a car in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Police said they received a call just after 9 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck at Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle.

When emergency services arrived, they located a man in his 80s who had been hit by a car. He was then rushed to a trauma centre.

The driver, meanwhile, remained on scene.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

