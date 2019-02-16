Traffic
February 16, 2019 11:16 am
Updated: February 16, 2019 11:29 am

Elderly man suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Scarborough

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police on scene of a pedestrian struck in Scarborough on Saturday.

Global News / Tyler Thornley
Toronto police say an elderly man suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a car in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

Police said they received a call just after 9 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck at Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle.

When emergency services arrived, they located a man in his 80s who had been hit by a car. He was then rushed to a trauma centre.

The driver, meanwhile, remained on scene.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

