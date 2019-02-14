Canada
February 14, 2019

Police investigating after body found outside North Central home

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police say they are investigating after officers discovered the body of a man outside a home in the 800-block of Montague Street on Thursday morning.

The Regina Police Service say they are investigating after the body of a man was found outside a home in North Central Thursday morning.

According to police, officers discovered the body in the 800-block of Montague Street.

EMS were called to the scene and confirmed the man was dead, police said, adding that they secured the scene before requesting a coroner.

The man has been identified and his next-of-kin has been notified, according to police.

Police say they are unsure of the circumstances around his death and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

