Family Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Family Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo:

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.

The Charles Street Terminal will have ticket sales between 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., while the Ainslie Street Terminal will sell tickets between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., although it will close from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule on Monday.

There is regular curbside waste collection.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo library locations, children’s centres and Employment Resource Centres will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Family Day



The following are open in Cambridge:

Cambridge Centre for the Arts (1p.m.-4 p.m.)

Hespeler Arena

Clemens Mill Idea Exchange (12 p.m-4 p.m.)

John Dolson Centre (Noon – 2 p.m.)

G. Johnson Centre (10 a.m. – noon)

McDougall Cottage

The following are closed in Cambridge:

Fashion History Museum

All arenas closed on Family Day except Hespeler Memorial Arena

All libraries closed aside from Clemens Mill location

City hall

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Family Day



City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following are open on Monday:

Don McLaren, Grand River Sportsworld and The Aud arenas are open for rentals.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

The Museum

Joseph Schneider Haus

Breithaupt Community Centre and Forest Heights Pool will be open for scheduled family swims. Lyle Hallman Pool will also host a scheduled family swim, as well as regular morning swims and fitness classes. (Otherwise, all community pools will be closed.

Breithaupt Bridgeport Community Centre, Country Hills Community Centre, Forest Heights Community Centre, Kingsdale Community Centre, Stanley Park Community Centre, and Victoria Hills Community Centre

The Aud & Arenas will be open for rentals. The Activa Box Office will be open prior to the KW Titans game.

The Lyle S. Hallman walking track at Activa Sportsplex is open at 7 a.m.

Budd Park indoor facility will be open for scheduled rentals on Monday.

The following are closed on Monday:

The administrative office of the Activa Box Office at The Aud

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed.

Centreville Chicopee Community Centre, Chandler Mowat Community Centre, Downtown Community Centre, Mill Courtland Community Centre, Rockway Centre and Williamsburg Community Centre

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

Homer Watson House & Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Family Day



Albert McCormick Community Centre

Moses Springer Community Centre

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex

RIM Park

The Clay & Glass Gallery

The following are closed on Monday:

Waterloo City Hall

The City of Waterloo Museum

