Police concerned about missing Hamilton teen
Hamilton police and the family of a 17-year-old teen reported missing since 9:30 p.m. are concerned for his wellbeing.
Police say Richard Whyte was last seen in the area of King and James streets.
Police did not issue a photo of Richard Whyte.
Hamilton police say they are concerned, in part, because Richard has suffered frostbite on his feet in the past, and was last seen wearing slippers.
