Canada
February 14, 2019 7:38 am

Police concerned about missing Hamilton teen

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police say 17-year-old Richard Whyte has been missing since 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen in the are of King St and James St.

Google Street View
A A

Hamilton police and the family of a 17-year-old teen reported missing since 9:30 p.m. are concerned for his wellbeing.

Police say Richard Whyte was last seen in the area of King and James streets.

Police did not issue a photo of Richard Whyte.

Hamilton police say they are concerned, in part, because Richard has suffered frostbite on his feet in the past, and was last seen wearing slippers.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
hamilton missing tee
Hamilton Police
james street south
king street east
Missing Man
Missing Teen
missing teen hamilton
richard whyte

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.