Police concerned about missing Hamilton teen

Hamilton police and the family of a 17-year-old teen reported missing since 9:30 p.m. are concerned for his wellbeing.

Police say Richard Whyte was last seen in the area of King and James streets.

Missing Person Alert: Richard Whyte 17 years. Male blk, afro, 6'5", 350 lbs. Shuffles when he walks. Last seen wearing blk winter jkt, blk sweat pants & blk slippers. No photo available @ this time. Call 911. #HamOnt https://t.co/0QmvSUA5c7 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 14, 2019

Police did not issue a photo of Richard Whyte.

Hamilton police say they are concerned, in part, because Richard has suffered frostbite on his feet in the past, and was last seen wearing slippers.

