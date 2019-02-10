QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, February 10, 2019

GATINEAU, Que. – Peyton Hoyt’s third goal of the night at 8:36 of the third period stood up as the winner as the Val-d’Or Foreurs held on to defeat the Gatineau Olympiques 6-5 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Nicolas Ouellet added a pair of goals while Alexandre Couture had the other for the Foreurs (18-31-5).
Mathieu Bizier scored twice while Metis Roelens, Emile Hegarty-Aubin and Iaroslav Likhachev added singles for the Olympiques (19-29-5).
Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 17 shots for Val-d’Or as Creed Jones turned away 25 shots for Gatineau.
The Foreurs (18-31-4-1) went 1 for 2 on the power play while the Olympiques were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
WILDCATS 5 SEA DOGS 3
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jakob Pelletier had two goals and an assist as Moncton toppled the Sea Dogs.
Alexander Khovanov, Jacob Hudson and Jeremy McKenna also scored for the Wildcats (28-18-7), who got 28 saves from Francis Leclerc.
Josh Lawrence, Brady Burns and William Poirier replied for Saint John (12-37-4). Mikhail Denisov stopped 22-of-27 shots in defeat.
—
PHOENIX 7 ARMADA 5
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Felix Robert struck twice and Ryan DaSilva tacked on four helpers as the Phoenix beat Blainville-Boisbriand.
Alex-Olivier Voyer, Yann-Felix Lapointe, Benjamin Tardif, Bobby Dow and Samuel Poulin also scored for Sherbrooke (31-20-2). Dakota Lund-Cornish made 22 saves for the win.
Benjamin Corbeil, Alexander Katerinakis, Thomas Lacombe, Nathan Lavoie and Frederic Abraham supplied the Armada (19-33-2) offence. Brendan Cregan turned away 46-of-52 shots in defeat.
—
TIGRES 4 DRAKKAR 0
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped all 43 shots his way as the Tigres blanked Baie-Comeau.
Egor Serdyuk potted a hat trick while Anthony Poulin also scored for Victoriaville (22-28-4).
Alex D’Orio turned away 19 shots for the Drakkar (38-12-3).
—
