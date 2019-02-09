Politics
February 9, 2019 9:39 am

P.E.I. Tories to choose new leader at convention in Charlottetown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Prince Edward Island PC Party
A A

Progressive Conservatives on Prince Edward Island choose a new leader today, just in time for a possible spring election.

Five candidates – Allan Dale, Dennis King, Sarah Stewart-Clark, Shawn Driscoll and Kevin Arsenault – are vying for the party’s top job.

READ MORE: PEI Green Party support surges ahead of election year

Global News
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

The Island’s Progressive Conservatives have had six leaders or interim leaders since 2010.

The new leader will replace James Aylward, who was chosen leader in October 2017 but quit after saying he wasn’t able to make a strong connection with Islanders.

Party members have been able to vote since the start of the month, and voting will conclude at 3:15 p.m. at the leadership convention in Charlottetown.

READ MORE: On Prince Edward Island, a place where no one wants to be the mayor

They are using a preferential ballot, where party members can rank their candidates in order of preference.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Allan Dale
Charlottetown
Dennis King
James Aylward
Kevin Arsenault
P.E.I.
PCs
Prince Edward Island
progressive conservatives
Sarah Stewart-Clark
Shawn Driscoll

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.