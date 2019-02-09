P.E.I. Tories to choose new leader at convention in Charlottetown

Progressive Conservatives on Prince Edward Island choose a new leader today, just in time for a possible spring election.

Five candidates – Allan Dale, Dennis King, Sarah Stewart-Clark, Shawn Driscoll and Kevin Arsenault – are vying for the party’s top job.

READ MORE: PEI Green Party support surges ahead of election year

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!

The Island’s Progressive Conservatives have had six leaders or interim leaders since 2010.

The new leader will replace James Aylward, who was chosen leader in October 2017 but quit after saying he wasn’t able to make a strong connection with Islanders.

Party members have been able to vote since the start of the month, and voting will conclude at 3:15 p.m. at the leadership convention in Charlottetown.

READ MORE: On Prince Edward Island, a place where no one wants to be the mayor

They are using a preferential ballot, where party members can rank their candidates in order of preference.